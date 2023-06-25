সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal (পর্ব - ১)

Read the story

Badal could still remember the day. It was on Sunday, in September of 1971. How old was he at that time? Probably, 14 or 15 years old. Badal with twelve freedom fighters marched to enter Dhaka city. He was young but he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.

বাদল তখনো মনে করতে পারতেন দিনটির কথা। এটা ছিল ১৯৭১ সালের সেপ্টেম্বরের রোববার। তখন তার বয়স কত ছিল? সম্ভবত ১৪ বা ১৫ বছর বয়সী। বাদল ১২ জন মুক্তিযোদ্ধাকে নিয়ে ঢাকা শহরে প্রবেশের জন্য দুর্বার গতিতে অগ্রসর হয়। তিনি তরুণ ছিলেন কিন্তু পাকিস্তানি বাহিনীর বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই করার সাহস করেছিলেন।

It was very early in the morning when the city was sleeping in fear and worry, but the freedom fighters did not have sleep and attacked an army watch station at Jatrabari. They first destroyed a truck in front of the station. Seeing this, the army came with a deadly response.

খুব ভোরে শহর তখন ভয়ে ও দুশ্চিন্তায় ঘুমিয়ে ছিল। কিন্তু মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের চোখে ঘুম ছিল না। তাঁরা যাত্রাবাড়ীতে সেনাবাহিনীর একটি ওয়াচ স্টেশন আক্রমণ করেন। প্রথমে তাঁরা স্টেশনের সামনে একটি ট্রাক ধ্বংস করেন। তা দেখে সেনাবাহিনী প্রাণঘাতী জবাব দিতে আসে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা