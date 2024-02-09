ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Have You Filled a Bucket Today?

Read the story again and write ‘T’ for true sentences and ‘F’ for false sentences. One is done for you.

গল্পটি আবার পড়ো এবং নিচের বাক্যগুলো সঠিক হলে বাক্যের পাশে ‘T’ আর মিথ্যা হলে ‘F’ লেখো। বোঝার জন্য প্রথম বাক্যটির পাশে লিখে দেওয়া হলো।

a. We all have buckets with us. T

b. We need our family, friends and neighbours to fill our buckets.

c. A bucket filler makes fun of others.

d. A bucket dipper always does good things to others.

e. When you fill your friend’s bucket, you fill your own bucket too.

f. Only old people can fill their buckets.

g. We need a bucket filler, not a bucket dipper to make a peaceful country.