নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (15)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

15.

a. One day Nasiruddin Hojja was mending a hole on the roof of his two-storey house.

b. Being greatly annoyed, the man asked why Hojja had made him climb up the stairs only to say that he had no money.

c. Suddenly, he saw a man calling from below and the man was asking him to get down and listen to him.

d. Being furious, Hojja decided to teach him a good lesson.

e. Hojja immediately replied, ‘Why have you made me climb all the way downstairs to ask for money instead of shouting below?’

f. When Hojja came near climbing from the roof down the stairs, the man wanted some financial help from him.

g. When they both got to the roof top, Hojja said to the man, ‘Sorry, I have no money.’

h. Therefore, he told the man to climb up the stairs with him.

Answer: a+c+f+d+h+g+b+e

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

