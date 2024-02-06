ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 13

a. Traffic jam is a common affair in big cities and towns. (Compound)

b. It is one of the biggest problems. (positive)

c. The causes of traffic jam are many. (Negative)

d. There are many vehicles running in the street. (Complex)

e. The drivers want to drive as they please. (Simple)

f. They ignore traffic rules. (Negative)

g. They change lanes very frequently. (Exclamatory)

h. They are not aware of the traffic rules. (Affirmative)

i. The carelessness of drivers causes traffic jam. (Complex)

j. It should be taken care of. (Active)