অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (10-12)

Change sentences

10.

a. Aslam is a simple minded boy (Negative).

b. No other boy in the class is so gentle as he (Superlative).

c. He does his works accurately (Exclamatory).

d. We should encourage him in his work (Imperative).

e. No sooner had he reached the class than the rain started (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Aslam is not a complicated-minded boy.

b. He is the gentlest boy in the class.

c. How accurately he does his works!

d. Let us encourage him in his work.

e. As soon as he reached the class, the rain started.

11.

a. Rabiul is a regular student (Negative).

b. He is very attentive to his studies (Interrogative).

c. He never disobeys his parents (Affirmative).

d. Everybody likes him (Negative).

e. His tone is very sweet (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Rabiul is not an irregular student.

b. Isn’t he very attentive to his studies?

c. He always obeys his parents.

d. Nobody dislikes him.

e. How sweet his tone is!

12.

a. Asma is a famous lawyer (Interrogative).

b. She is older than Sabrina (Positive).

c. She talks very smartly (Exclamatory).

d. Everybody respects her (Passive).

e. She never hates anybody (Affirmative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Asma a famous lawyer?

b. Sabrina is not as old as she.

c. How smartly she talks!

d. She is respected by everybody.

e. She always loves everybody.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা