Opinion Matters; মতামত গুরুত্ব বহন করে - ইংরেজি | নবম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
1.1.1 Look at the following images (ছবি) and in pairs/groups, discuss what they depict (facts). Afterwards (পরে) discuss what you would have done if you were present in those special moments. Later, share your responses with the class. (One is done for you.)
Image 1. The fact: My thoughts on it:
This illustration (চিত্র) depicts (ছবির মতো করে তুলে ধরা) the mangrove (গরান গাছ) forests. These mangrove (গরান গাছ) forests are usually (সাধারণত) grown in saline (নোনা), muddy (কর্দমাক্ত) and partially (আংশিকভাবে) waterlogged (জলমগ্ন) areas. Due to the saline (নোনা) soil (মাটি), the roots of these forest trees are quite (পুরো) scattered (বিক্ষিপ্ত) and cannot go deep into the soil. Indonesia, Brazil, Australia and Niger account for 43% of the world’s mangrove (গরান গাছ) forests.
Located (অবস্থিত) in Bangladesh, the Sundarbans is the single (একমাত্র) largest (সবচেয়ে বড়) mangrove (গরান গাছ) forest in the world and is recognized (স্বীকার করে নেওয়া) by the world as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
My thoughts (ধারণা) on the mangrove forest:
Personally (ব্যক্তিগতভাবে), I find these different and unique (অনন্য) forests a rare (বিরল) creation (সৃষ্টি) of nature (প্রকৃতি). It protects (রক্ষা করে) us from many natural (প্রাকৃতিক) disasters (বিপর্যয়).
We need to protect (রক্ষা করা) our Sundarbans by any means (উপায়ে).
Also, the mangrove forest inspires (অনুপ্রাণিত করে) me to fight (লড়াই করতে) against (বিরুদ্ধে) all odds (প্রতিকূলতা) and make my own place in the world (পৃথিবী).
Image (ছবি) 2. The fact: My thoughts on it:
Image 3. The fact: My thoughts (ভাবনা) on it:
Image 4. The fact: My thoughts on it:
1.2.1 Now, read the following texts. Then, in pairs/groups, list the facts described in the texts and the writers’ opinions on the topic. Then, write about how the writers’ opinions influence (প্রভাবিত করে) your thoughts. Finally, share it with the class.
As Bangalees Bangabandhu’s speech (ভাষণ) at the United Nations (জাতিসংঘ) Assembly (সমাবেশ) is a matter (ব্যাপার) of great (অনেক) pride (গৌরব) for us. On September 25th 1974, Bangabandhu delivered (দিয়েছেন) his historic (ঐতিহাসিক) speech (ভাষণ) during (কালে) the 29th session (অধিবেশন) of the United Nations General Assembly, just a week after, Bangladesh became a member of the UN. The president of the UN welcomed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to address (ভাষণ) the General Assembly. He started his speech by saying, “Today as I stand before this Assembly, I share with you profound (গভীর) satisfaction (পরিতৃপ্তি) that the 75 million people of Bangladesh are now represented (প্রতিনিধিত্ব করা) in this Parliament of Man…” This speech is remarkable (উল্লেখযোগ্য) in the history (ইতিহাস) of Bangladesh for primarily two reasons (কারণ). Firstly, it marked (চিহ্নিত করেছে) the first time a speech was delivered in Bangla at the UN. Secondly, it introduced (উপস্থাপিত) fresh ideas and policies (কর্মপন্থাগুলো) aimed at building a brave (সাহসী) new world (পৃথিবী), free of economic (অর্থনৈতিক) inequalities (অসমতা), social (সামাজিক) injustice (অবিচার), military (সামরিক) aggression (আক্রমণ) and threats (হুমকি) of nuclear (পারমাণবিক) war (যুদ্ধ).
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা