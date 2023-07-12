অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (1-3)

Punctuation

Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text.

1.

the sun rises in the east and sets in the west we get light from the sun the sun is many times larger than the earth it looks round in shape

Ans: The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. We get light from the sun. The sun is many times larger than the earth. It looks round in shape.

2.

an honest man always speaks the truth people respect him for his honesty a dishonest man always tells a lie we should try to be honest

Ans: An honest man always speaks the truth. People respect him for his honesty. A dishonest man always tells a lie. We should try to be honest.

3.

mother told me a story the story was interesting i listened to the story attentively but i forgot everything now i am trying to remember the story

Ans: Mother told me a story. The story was interesting. I listened to the story attentively, but I forgot everything. Now I am trying to remember the story.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা