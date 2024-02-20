ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Bangabandhu, My Inspiration
Read the text and complete the following activities in pairs/groups.
Bangabandhu, My Inspiration (বঙ্গবন্ধু, আমার অনুপ্রেরণা)
You must have heard the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman many a time. But, how much do you know about him? Do you know that he has three names - Khoka to his closest ones, Bangabandhu to the people of Bangladesh, and the great leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the world.
তুমি নিশ্চয়ই বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানের নাম অনেকবার শুনেছ। কিন্তু তোমরা তাঁর সম্পর্কে কতটা জানো? তোমরা কি জানো তাঁর তিনটি নাম আছে—তাঁর নিকটতমদের কাছে খোকা, বাংলাদেশের মানুষের কাছে বঙ্গবন্ধু এবং বিশ্বের কাছে মহান নেতা শেখ মুজিবুর রহমান।
Bangabandhu was the dreamer of an independent Bangladesh. He sacrificed every bit of himself and led Bangladesh to achieve its independence. His love for the people and sacrifice for the country made him ‘The Father of the Nation’.
বঙ্গবন্ধু ছিলেন স্বাধীন বাংলাদেশের স্বপ্নদ্রষ্টা। তিনি সর্বাত্মক আত্মত্যাগ করে বাংলাদেশকে স্বাধীনতা অর্জনে নেতৃত্ব দেন। জনগণের প্রতি তাঁর ভালোবাসা এবং দেশের জন্য আত্মত্যাগ তাঁকে ‘জাতির জনক’ করে তোলে।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
