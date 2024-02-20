ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Bangabandhu, My Inspiration

Read the text and complete the following activities in pairs/groups.

Bangabandhu, My Inspiration (বঙ্গবন্ধু, আমার অনুপ্রেরণা)

You must have heard the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman many a time. But, how much do you know about him? Do you know that he has three names - Khoka to his closest ones, Bangabandhu to the people of Bangladesh, and the great leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the world.