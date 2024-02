ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Bangabandhu, My Inspiration

নিচের অনুচ্ছেদটুকু পড়ো এবং তার বাংলা অনুবাদ অংশটি বোঝার চেষ্টা করো।

As a man, what concerns mankind concerns me. As a Bengalee, I am deeply involved in all that concerns Bengalees. This abiding involvement is born of and nourished by love, enduring love, which gives meaning to my politics and to my very being.

(Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman)