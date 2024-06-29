কবিতার ছন্দের ধরণ - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Verse 1 is named A (ending sound s),

Verse 2 is named B (ending sound d),

Verse 3 is named C (ending sound y) and

Verse 4 is named B (ending sound d).

Finally, we can say that the rhyming pattern of the first stanza is ABCB.

Now, it’s your turn to identify the rhyming patterns of the rest two stanzas.

Later, share them with the whole class.

এখন বাকি দুটি স্তবকের ছন্দের ধরন শনাক্ত করো এবং পুরো ক্লাসের সঙ্গে তা শেয়ার করো।