পড়াশোনা
প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২২ | ইংরেজি (৫)
ইংরেজি বিষয়ে পুরো পাঠ্যবই থেকে ১৫ টি বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন থাকবে-এখানে থাকবে ১৫ নম্বর।
একটি বিষয়ে অনুচ্ছেদ (প্যারাগ্রাফ) লিখতে হবে - এখানে থাকবে ১০ নম্বর। সর্বমোট ২৫ নম্বর।
বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন
Put a tick (√) marks beside the correct answer.
a.The Olympic Games is a — competition.
i. music ii. football
iii. cricket iv. sports
b. Which is the biggest sports competition?
i. The FIFA World Cup
ii. The ICC Cricket World Cup
iii. The Olympic Games
iv. The SAFF Games
c. The Olympics are held every — years.
i. two ii. four
iii. five iv. three
d. The synonym of the word ‘modern’ is —.
i. not new ii. current
iii. old iv. stylish
Answer: a. iv. sports; b. iii. The Olympic Games; c. ii. four; d. ii. current.
প্যারাগ্রাফ
Birthday
A birthday is the date when a person was born. In some countries, people celebrate a birthday with a cake; there are candles on the cake and each candle is for each year of the person’s life. People go to other’s birthday as guests and they bring gifts. They often sing songs, play games and have fun. The gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes.
Maria
Maria is happy. Maria hopes to go to university one day. Her teachers think that she can. Maria wants to set up a school of her own so that she can teach visually impaired children. Before this, Maria wants to be a writer. She wants to write a book about her feelings and experiences.
The Olympic Games
The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympic Games are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations and about 13,000 athletes take part in the Olympics. The first Olympic Games were held in Greece about 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games began in 1896.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
