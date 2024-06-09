ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Sense of Beauty

Write the final draft of the essay

So, let’s start writing the essay!

The introduction:

An attention grabber (দখলকারী)-

This is something to grab (দখল করা) the reader’s attention to make them want to continue reading. It doesn’t give the writer’s point of view but rather gets the attention of the readers. For our topic, we may write-

Can you imagine a world without schools and classrooms?

Background and connecting information about the topic-

This part will set a

context (প্রসঙ্গ) of your topic and tell the readers why the topic is important or why the readers should care about the issue.

Here, we may write-

The concept of traditional (চিরাচরিত) education has changed radically (আমূল) within the last couple (কয়েক) of years. Some educational institutions tend to shift to online classes due to their flexibility (নমনীয়তা) and opportunities. It becomes a significant (উল্লেখযোগ্য) concern for all related to this sector (চিন্তার বিষয়), especially after the covid situation.

The thesis statement-

This is your opinion. It is the core (মূল) of your argument on which your essay will be built. So, it needs to be strong and well-reasoned (যুক্তিযুক্ত).

You will expand (সম্প্রসারিত করা) on it with facts and sources, not just feelings. You may use the following template (মাপনদণ্ড নিয়ামক) to write your thesis statement.

Template: Although/even though/in spite of/despite/while/whereas + opposing point of view + your argument + because + the reasons your argument is right.

The thesis statement for the topic may be

Though online learning creates (সৃষ্টি করে) opportunities (সুযোগ) for the students to enhance (বৃদ্ধি করে) learning, it can’t replace face-to-face learning because learning is a two-way process and we learn through interaction

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা