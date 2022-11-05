পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (16)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

17.

a. eat, fruits, vegetables, everyday, I, and

b. food, food, is, good, what?

c. picture, at, the, look, pyramid, the, of, food

d. Shouldn’t, you, a lot, eat, f, chocolate

e. that, wonderful, oh,, sounds!

Answer

a. I eat fruits and vegetables everyday.

b. What food is good food?

c. Look at the picture of the food pyramid.

d. You shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate.

e. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

