Finding Facts & Opinions - ইংরেজি, Opinion Matters | নবম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Afterwards, write down the strategies (কৌশল) you used to distinguish (প্রভেদ করা) between facts and opinions. Finally, express how the writer’s opinions influence your thoughts and opinions about the topics.

‘Having no facility for speech-making and no command of oratory (বাক্পটুতা) nor any domination (অধিকতর প্রভাব) of rhetoric (অলংকরণ), I wish to thank the administrators of the generosity (বদান্যতা) of Alfred Nobel for this Prize. No writer who knows the great writers who did not receive the Prize can accept (গ্রহণ করা) it other than with humility (অবমানিত অবস্থা). There is no need to list these writers. Everyone here may make his own list according to (অনুসারে) his knowledge and his conscience (বিবেক).

It would be impossible for me to ask the Ambassador of my country to read a speech in which a writer said all of the things which are in his heart. Things may not be immediately (অবিলম্বে) discernible (স্পষ্টভাবে প্রতীয়মান) in what a man writes and in this sometimes he is fortunate, but eventually (অবশেষে), they are quite clear and by these and the degree of alchemy (মধ্যযুগীয় রসায়নশাস্ত্র) that he possesses (মালিক হত্তয়া) he will endure (সহ্য করা) or be forgotten.

Writing, at its best, is a lonely life. Organizations for writers palliate (আংশিক লাঘব করা) the writer’s loneliness (একাকিত্ব) but I doubt if they improve his writing. He grows in public stature (মর্যাদা) as he sheds (ত্যাগ করে/ছাড়ে) his loneliness (একাকিত্ব) and often his work deteriorates (অধিকতর মন্দ করা). For he does his work alone and if he is a good enough writer he must face eternity (অনন্তকাল) or the lack of it, each day.

For a true writer, each book should be a new beginning where he tries again for something that is beyond (ছাড়াইয়া) attainment (সাফল্য). He should always try for something that has never been done or that others have tried and failed. Then sometimes, with great luck, he will succeed.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা