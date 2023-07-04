সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Fill in the gaps

Fill in the gaps with appropriate conjunctions

a. He was young—---he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.

b. The father—---his son are playing chess.

c. The Haedteacher said, “ We will bring independence of our country—---will die.

d. It was early in the morning—---I left for Dhaka.

e. I was five years ago—---I was living in Dhaka.

f. Do—---die.

Answer:

a. He was young but he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.

b. The father and his son are playing chess.

c. The Haedteacher said, ‘We will bring independence of our country or will die.’

d. It was early in the morning and I left for Dhaka.

e. I was five years ago and I was living in Dhaka.

f. Do or die.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা