The Use of Punctuation Marks : The Missing Tenth Man | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Missing Tenth Man

The use of Punctuation marks (যতিচিহ্নে র ব্যবহার).

1. The Full Stop/Period

A Full Stop (.) is used (দাঁড়ি ব্যবহৃত হয়):

At the end of a sentence (বাক্যের শেষে ). Example— They are my neighbours.

To shorten a word (শব্দকে সংক্ষিপ্ত করার জন্য). Example— Oct. (October).

To initiate letters (বড় কোন শব্দকে সংক্ষেপে বোঝানোর জন্য). Example— U.K. (United Kingdom), M.P. (Member of Parliament)

2. Question Mark (?)

A question mark is used (প্রশ্নবোধক চিহ্ন ব্যবহৃত হয়):

At the end of a question sentence (প্রশ্নবোধক বাক্যের শেষে). Example— Have you taken breakfast?

3. Exclamation Mark (!)

An exclamation mark is used (বিস্ময়সূচক চিহ্ন ব্যবহৃত হয়):

At the end of a sentence or a short phrase that expresses a very deep or sudden emotion or feeling (গভীর আবেগ ও বিস্ময় বোঝানোর জন্য অথবা হঠাৎ আবেগ ও অনুভূতি প্রকাশের জন্য). For example— Wow! What a beautiful picture it is.

To show emphasis (হঠাৎ কোন বিষয়ে জোর দেওয়ার জন্য). For example— Stop! Watch out for the speeding cars!