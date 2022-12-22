অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় | Change sentences (26-29)

Change sentences

26.

a. Very few countries in the world are as populous as Bangladesh (Comparative).

b. Here the village people lead a very simple life (Exclamatory).

c. They work hard to support their families (Interrogative).

d. These farmers must be supported (Active).

e. Their dedication is immeasurable (Negative).

Answer:

a. Bangladesh is more populous than most other countries in the world.

b. What a simple life here the village people lead!

c. Don’t they work hard to support their families?

d. We must support these farmers.

e. Their dedication is not measurable.

27.

a. Traffic jam is a common affair in big cities and towns (Interrogative).

b. It is one of the biggest problems (Comparative).

c. The causes of traffic jam are many (Negative).

d. The drivers are not willing to obey the traffic rules (Affirmative).

e. We should solve this problem as soon as possible (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t traffic jam a common affair in big cities and towns?

b. It is bigger than most other problems.

c. The causes of traffic jam are not few.

d. The drivers are unwilling to obey the traffic rules.

e. Let us solve this problem as soon as possible.

28.

a. Karim is one of the oldest man in the village (Positive).

b. He is strong and active (Negative).

c. He never gets up late (Affirmative).

d. He exercises regularly (Interrogative).

e. He is respected by all (Active).

Answer:

a. Very few men in the village are as old as Karim.

b. He is not weak and lazy.

c. He always gets up early.

d. Doesn’t he exercise regularly?

e. All respect him.

29.

a. Mobile phone is very essential (Interrogative).

b. It is very easy to operate (Exclamatory).

c. No other thing is as useful as mobile phone (Superlative).

d. It is not expensive (Affirmative).

e. There is no alternative to mobile phone in communication (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t mobile phone very essential?

b. How easy it is to operate!

c. Mobile phone is the most useful thing.

d. It is cheap.

e. Is there any alternative to mobile phone in communication?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা