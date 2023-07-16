দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (1-2)

Tag Questions

1.

a. Patriotism is a great virtue, ?

b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, ?

c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, ?

d. Why some people forget it is really a question, ?

e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, ?

Answer:

a. Patriotism is a great virtue, isn’t it?

b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, doesn’t it?

c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, mustn’t we?

d. Why some people forget it is really a question, isn’t it?

e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, will they?

2.

a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, ?

b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, ?

c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, ?

d. We should never neglect them, ?

e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, ?

Answer:

a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, aren’t they?

b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, is it?

c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, won’t it?

d. We should never neglect them, should we?

e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, mustn’t they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা