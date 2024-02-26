ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

For example, while reading the first stanza,

‘I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o’er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd,

A host, of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.’

you may imagine that, like a lonely cloud, the poet is roaming around. He is floating over the valleys and hills. Suddenly, he noticed some daffodils dancing in the breeze beside a lake.

Now, it’s your turn to write about the picture that you can imagine from stanzas 2 and 3.

When you are done with your writing, share with the class all the pictures that you can see/visualize or imagine after reading the poem and say how these pictures help you to make a connection with the poem.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা