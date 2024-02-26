ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Beauty in Poetry
Read the first stanza of the poem given below. Then, in pairs/groups discuss and write about the image or picture that comes to your mind while reading the poem. Next, share it with other groups.
নিচে দেওয়া কবিতাটির প্রথম স্তবকটি (stanza) পড়ো। তারপর, কবিতাটি পড়ার সময় তোমার মনে যে চিত্র বা ছবি আসে তা আলোচনা করো এবং তা লিখে অন্যান্য গ্রুপের সঙ্গে share করো।
For example, while reading the first stanza,
‘I wandered lonely as a cloud
That floats on high o’er vales and hills,
When all at once I saw a crowd,
A host, of golden daffodils;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.’
you may imagine that, like a lonely cloud, the poet is roaming around. He is floating over the valleys and hills. Suddenly, he noticed some daffodils dancing in the breeze beside a lake.
Now, it’s your turn to write about the picture that you can imagine from stanzas 2 and 3.
When you are done with your writing, share with the class all the pictures that you can see/visualize or imagine after reading the poem and say how these pictures help you to make a connection with the poem.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
