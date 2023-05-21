ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present - Use of Articles

Use of Articles

Indefinite Article: ‘A’ is used before a noun that begins with a consonant sound (e.g., a cat, a pen, etc.).

‘An’ is generally used before a noun that begins with a vowel sound

(e.g., an apple, an egg, etc.).

Exceptions (ব্যতিক্রম)

1. ‘A’ is used before the vowel ‘U’ when it is pronounced and sounded

as ‘You’ (e.g., a uniform, a unit, etc.).

‘An’ is used before a consonant if the first ‘h’ of a word is silent (e.g., an honest man, an hour, etc.).

‘An’ is used before some words that begin with consonants but have a vowel sound (e.g. He/she is an M.A.).

Definite Article:

1. ‘The’ is used before specific singular or plural nouns (e.g., I saw

a boy in front of the gate. The boy was crying).

2. ‘The’ is used before a noun that is unique and does not have any

alternative to it (e.g., the sun, the earth, etc.).

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা