ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৯) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

Answer any EIGHT of the following.

1. Make sentences with the following any 5.

At stake, At a stretch, By heart, Bad blood, Bring to book, Come round, Crocodile tears, Dead letter.

2. Change the tense.

a. Sahaba drives a car. (Present Perfect)

b. Golpo will cut the cake. (Past Indefinite)

c. They dug a canal. Present (Perfect Continuous)

d. Jaseya works hard. (Future Continuous)

e. Laisa will not do it. (Present Indefinite)

3. Name the verb of the underlined words.

a. Farhan flies a drone.

b. Do not praise yourself.

c. The students help one another.

d. Sabir looks handsome.

e. Mashrefa dreamt a sweet dream.

4. Name the underlined adjectives.

a. Some dreams are like reality.

b. Every man has his duties.

c. Abdul won the second prize.

d. He died a glorious death.

e. This is our house.

Answer:

1. At stake: His life is at stake.

At a stretch: He can run a kilometre at a stretch.

By heart: I know the poem by heart.

Bad blood: There is bad blood between the two cousins.

Bring to book: People will bring the dictator to book for

his crimes.

Come round: My friend will come round soon.

Crocodile tears: I am not saddened by his crocodile tears.

Dead letter: Compact discs have become a dead letter.

2. a. Sahaba has driven a car.

b. Golpo cut the cake.

c. They have been digging a canal for a week.

d. Jaseya will be working hard.

e. Laisa does not do it.

3. a. Causative Verb

b. Reflexive Verb

c. Reciprocal Verb

d. Verb of Perception

e. Cognate Verb

4. a. Adjective of Quantity

b. Distributive Pronominal Adjective

c. Numerical Adjective

d. Adjective of Quality

e. Possessive Pronominal Adjective

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী