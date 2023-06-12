ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Day in the Life of Mina (পর্ব - ৩)

Read the story

You are punctual my dear.’ Mina did her homework as she always does. In her class, she listened to the teacher and participated in the discussion. The teacher was very pleased with her and told her, ‘You are very attentive and I appreciate you.’

‘তুমি সময়নিষ্ঠ, প্রিয়।’ মিনা তার বাড়ির কাজ সব সময়ের মতো করে। ক্লাসে সে শিক্ষকের কথা শুনে এবং আলোচনায় অংশ নেয়। শিক্ষক তার প্রতি খুব খুশি হয়েছিলেন এবং তাকে বলেছিলেন, ‘তুমি খুব মনোযোগী এবং আমি তোমার প্রশংসা করি।’

She usually plays after the school. As the day was rainy, the field was sloppy. So, unfortunately, she couldn’t play on that day. Hence, she was a bit upset.

সে সাধারণত স্কুলের শেষে খেলে। এদিন বৃষ্টি হওয়ায় মাঠ ছিল পিচ্ছিল। তাই দুর্ভাগ্যবশত সে সেদিন খেলতে পারেনি। তাই সে কিছুটা বিরক্ত ছিল।

After returning home, she shared everything about the whole day with her mother. Her relationship with her mother was very cordial and friendly.

বাড়ি ফিরে সারা দিনের সব কথা সে তার মায়ের কাছে বলে। মায়ের সঙ্গে তার সম্পর্ক ছিল অত্যন্ত সৌহার্দ্যপূর্ণ ও বন্ধুত্বপূর্ণ ।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা