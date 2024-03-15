ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Instructions:

1. Close your eyes for five seconds.

2. Now open your eyes and look at me.

3. Keep the pen in your hand.

4. Put the book on the bench/desk.

5. Put the notebook beside the book.

6. Keep the pen behind the bag.

7. Now put the pen between the book and notebook.

8. Hold the book over your head.

9. Put the notebook under the book now.

10. Keep the pen in front of the notebook.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা