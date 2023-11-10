নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (13-14)

Tag Questions

13.

a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, ?

b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ?

c. I think she has no interest in it, ?

d. She should be motivated at all, ?

e. Let’s talk to her, ?

Answer:

a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, has she/does she?

b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, can’t she?

c. I think she has no interest in it, has she/does she?

d. She should be motivated at all, shouldn’t she?

e. Let’s talk to her, shall we