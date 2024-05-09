ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Bizhu Festival

Imagine you were in that class. And after returning home, you will share with your parents what happened in the class. Now, discuss the following questions to decide on how you will do that.

মনে করো তুমি সেই ক্লাসে ছিলে। বাড়ি ফেরার পরে তুমি বাবা মাকে বলবে ক্লাশে কি ঘটেছিল । এখন, তুমি সেটা কীভাবে করবে তার সিদ্ধান্তে আসার জন্য নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো আলোচনা করো।

a. Will you say everything to your parents that happened in the class or you will tell them the important messages?

b. Will you tell all the messages one after another or arrange.(সাজানো) them based on.(ভিত্তি করে) their importance.(গুরুত্ব)?

c. Will you share the information (তথ্য) to your parents in your own words or use the quotation from the given text?

d. Why do you narrate (বিবরণ দেওয়া) them in that way?

e. Do you think the two different ways of narrating a conversation (কথোপকথন) are both necessary? Give reasons for your answer.

Now, read a note on ‘Speech’ in pairs/groups and do the activities that follow. (এখন দলে/জোড়ায় ভাগ হয়ে speech সংক্রান্ত একটি নোট পড়ো এবং পরবর্তী কার্যক্রমগুলো করো।)

Note

Speech (আলাপ) is the art of reporting/telling the words of a speaker (বক্তা). There are two main ways of reporting the words of a speaker: Direct speech and Indirect speech.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা