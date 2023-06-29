সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Let’s play the game

Let’s play the game

Let’s play the game, “Where am I?”!

এসো, ‘আমি কোথায়?’ নামের একটা খেলা খেলি।

• Sit on a chair.

• Stand in front of (সামনে) the table.

• Stand beside (পাশে) the table.

• Keep a duster, a whiteboard marker, and a pen on the table.

• Sit under the table.

• Lift hands over (ওপরে) the head.

• Keep a pen in hand (হাতে).

• Keep a waste bin behind (পাশে) the table

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা