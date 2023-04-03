সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Have You Filled a Bucket Today? ‘Antonym’

Antonyms বা বিপরীত শব্দ

তোমার ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ৪৮ পাতায় ‘Antonym’ বিষয়ে দেওয়া টীকাটি পড়ো। এরপর প্রদত্ত অনুচ্ছেদটিতে নিচে দাগ দেওয়া শব্দগুলোর জন্য উপযুক্ত antonyms বা বিপরীত শব্দ ব্যবহার করে অনুচ্ছেদটি অর্থপূর্ণ করো।

You are carrying an i) visible bucket to hold your all ii) bad thoughts and good feelings. A bucket filler is a loving, iii) unfriendly person who says or does bad things that make others feel iv) unspecial. On the other hand, a bucket dipper says or does v) good things, and he vi) welcomes others. You will be very happy when your buckets are vii) empty and you will be sad when your buckets are viii) full . To fill your bucket, you need to show ix) hatred to someone or do something x) unkind. It is a very bad idea to fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s bucket. Because you can xi) always fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s. Be a bucket xii) dipper and make the world a xiii) worse place for all. Besides, bucket filling is fun and xiv) difficult to do.

Answer:

You are carrying an i) invisible bucket to hold your all ii) good thoughts and good feelings. A bucket filler is a loving, iii) friendly person who says or does bad things that make others feel iv) special . On the other hand, a bucket dipper says or does v) bad things, and he vi) un welcome s others. You will be very happy when your buckets are vii) full and you will be sad when your buckets are viii) empty . To fill your bucket, you need to show ix) love to someone or do something x) kind . It is a very bad idea to fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s bucket. Because you can xi) never fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s. Be a bucket xii) filler and make the world a xiii) better place for all. Besides, bucket filling is fun and xiv) easy to do.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা