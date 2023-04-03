পড়াশোনা
সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Have You Filled a Bucket Today? ‘Antonym’
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Antonyms বা বিপরীত শব্দ
তোমার ইংরেজি পাঠ্যবইয়ের ৪৮ পাতায় ‘Antonym’ বিষয়ে দেওয়া টীকাটি পড়ো। এরপর প্রদত্ত অনুচ্ছেদটিতে নিচে দাগ দেওয়া শব্দগুলোর জন্য উপযুক্ত antonyms বা বিপরীত শব্দ ব্যবহার করে অনুচ্ছেদটি অর্থপূর্ণ করো।
You are carrying an i) bucket to hold your all ii) thoughts and good feelings. A bucket filler is a loving, iii) person who says or does bad things that make others feel iv) On the other hand, a bucket dipper says or does v) things, and he vi) others. You will be very happy when your buckets are vii) and you will be sad when your buckets are viii) . To fill your bucket, you need to show ix) to someone or do something x) It is a very bad idea to fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s bucket. Because you can xi) fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s. Be a bucket xii) and make the world a xiii) place for all. Besides, bucket filling is fun and xiv) to do.
Answer:
You are carrying an i) bucket to hold your all ii) thoughts and good feelings. A bucket filler is a loving, iii) person who says or does bad things that make others feel iv) . On the other hand, a bucket dipper says or does v) things, and he vi) s others. You will be very happy when your buckets are vii) and you will be sad when your buckets are viii). To fill your bucket, you need to show ix) to someone or do something x) . It is a very bad idea to fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s bucket. Because you can xi) fill your own bucket by dipping into someone else’s. Be a bucket xii) and make the world a xiii) place for all. Besides, bucket filling is fun and xiv) to do.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
আগামী নির্বাচনে ৩০০ আসনে ব্যালটে ভোট হবে: ইসি
-
প্রথম আলো সম্পাদকের জামিন শুনানিতে যেসব বিষয় উঠে এল
-
আবার জামিন চাইলেন প্রথম আলোর সাংবাদিক শামসুজ্জামান
-
পাঁচ সিটি করপোরেশনের ভোটের তারিখ জানাল নির্বাচন কমিশন
-
শামসুজ্জামান ২০ ঘণ্টা কোথায় ছিলেন জানার অধিকার জনগণের আছে