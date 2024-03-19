ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Heroes of Bengal

Read the story below. Now, make a list of prepositions and conjunctions you find in the text.

নিচের গল্পটি পড়ো। এবার বাক্য থেকে Prepositions ও Conjunctions বের করে তা লেখো।

Heroes of Bengal

Badal could still remember the day. It was on Sunday, in September of 1971. How old was he at that time? Probably, 14 or 15 years old. Badal with twelve freedom fighters marched to enter Dhaka city. He was young but he dared to fight against the Pakistani army.

বাদল তখনো মনে করতে পারতেন দিনটির কথা। এটা ছিল ১৯৭১ সালের সেপ্টেম্বরের রোববার। তখন তার বয়স কত ছিল? সম্ভবত ১৪ বা ১৫ বছর বয়সী। বাদল ১২ জন মুক্তিযোদ্ধাকে নিয়ে ঢাকা শহরে প্রবেশের জন্য দুর্বার গতিতে অগ্রসর হয়। তিনি তরুণ ছিলেন কিন্তু পাকিস্তানি বাহিনীর বিরুদ্ধে লড়াই করার সাহস করেছিলেন।