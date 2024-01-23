ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Have You Filled a Bucket Today?

B. Point of view (POV):

The point of view of a story tells us who is telling the story.

Sometimes a character tells the story. It’s the first-person POV. You will get a lot of ‘I’, ‘me’ and ‘we’ in the first-person point of view.

Example sentences - I wanted to give a surprise. He told me to go to the field etc.

When the story is told by a narrator to the reader, it is called the second person POV. You will notice a lot of ‘you’, ‘your’, and ‘yours’ in second person POV. Example sentences- ‘You have lots of friends but you like to spend more time with your grandma.’

In the third person point of view, a narrator from outside of the story tells the story. You will get a lot of ‘he’, ‘she’, ‘it’, and ‘they’ at this POV.

Example sentences - ‘Whatever he said, was said well; and whatever he did, done gracefully.’