ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

The Sense of Beauty

In everyday life, often, you make arguments (যুক্তি) and use examples (উদাহরণ), quotes, or evidence (প্রমাণ) to say that someone or something is the best among the alternatives (বিকল্প). Sometimes, you also write texts where you explain (ব্যাখ্যা করা) which is the best option using evidence. This type of text is known as an ‘Argumentative Essay.’ Now, read the following note to learn about the steps to write an Argumentative (বিতর্কমূলক) Essay (প্রবন্ধ).

Note:

What is an Argumentative Essay?

An argumentative essay is a genre (রীতি/ধরন/প্রকার/রকম) of writing in which you will argue (তর্কবিতর্ক করা) for a reason (কারণ) or case (ঘটনা). It requires (প্রয়োজন বোধ করে) you to investigate (অন্বেষণ করা) a topic (প্রসঙ্গ) or an issue (বিষয়/সমস্যা) from different angles (দৃষ্টিকোণ) to know about the strengths (শক্তি) and weaknesses (দুর্বলতা) of that issue (বিষয়/সমস্যা). And based on (ভিত্তি করে) the strengths and weaknesses of the issue, you have to take a position (অবস্থান) on it. In an argumentative essay, you either (হয়) argue in favour (পক্ষে) or against (বিরুদ্ধে) an issue.

An argumentative essay aims to (লক্ষ্য নেয়) convince (তর্কে পরাভূত করা/সন্তুষ্ট করা) the readers to agree with (একমত হওয়া) your point of view (দৃষ্টিকোণ). An argumentative essay demands (চায়) logical (যুক্তিসম্মত) explanations (ব্যাখ্যা) of your position rather than your thoughts (চিন্তা) and feelings (আবেগ) about it. Suppose (ধরো) you are trying to get your parents to buy a bicycle for you, and you can offer one of two arguments in your favour.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা