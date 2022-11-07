অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (12)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 12

Here is (a) _____ story about (b) _____ English king. This king lived in England many years ago. His name was Alfred. Alfred was (c) _____ good king because he helped his people. You know England is (d) _____ land of the English people. But in those days, there were also people in England from (e) _____ other land, Denmark. They wanted to take away England from the English people. So there were fights between these two nations. In (f) _____ one fight Alfred fought all the day but in the end he had to run away. All (g) _____ day he walked and at night he slept under a big banyan tree. Next day he looked for a house. He found (h) _____ little house in the fields and went up to the door. (i) _____ old woman opened (j) _____ door and gave him shelter and food.

Answer: a. a, b. an, c. a, d. the, e. the, f. x, g. x, h. a, i. An, j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Articles (11)