ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Read the following note on the use of punctuation marks.

The use of Punctuation marks (যতিচিহ্নে র ব্যবহার).

1. The Full Stop/Period

A Full Stop (.) is used (দাঁড়ি ব্যবহৃত হয়):

At the end of a sentence (বাক্যের শেষে ). Example— They are my neighbours.

To shorten a word (শব্দকে সংক্ষিপ্ত করার জন্য). Example— Oct. (October).

To initiate letters (বড় কোন শব্দকে সংক্ষেপে বোঝানোর জন্য). Example— U.K. (United Kingdom), M.P. (Member of Parliament)

2. Question Mark (?)

A question mark is used (প্রশ্নবোধক চিহ্ন ব্যবহৃত হয়):

At the end of a question sentence (প্রশ্নবোধক বাক্যের শেষে). Example— Have you taken breakfast?

3. Exclamation Mark (!)

An exclamation mark is used (বিস্ময়সূচক চিহ্ন ব্যবহৃত হয়):

At the end of a sentence or a short phrase that expresses a very deep or sudden emotion or feeling (গভীর আবেগ ও বিস্ময় বোঝানোর জন্য অথবা হঠাৎ আবেগ ও অনুভূতি প্রকাশের জন্য). For example— Wow! What a beautiful picture it is.

To show emphasis (হঠাৎ কোন বিষয়ে জোর দেওয়ার জন্য). For example— Stop! Watch out for the speeding cars!

4. Comma (,): A comma is used (কমা ব্যবহৃত হয়):

To give a little pause (বাক্যে অল্প থামার প্রয়োজন হলে ). Example— Please, open the window.

To separate items in a list (একটি তালিকার ভেতরের একই ধরনের বস্তুকে আলাদা করার জন্য). For example—Yesterday I bought a book, a pen, a ruler, and a school bag.

5. Quotation mark (“ ”): Quotation marks are used:

As a pair of opening and closing marks in two styles. Quotation marks ব্যবহৃত হয় জোড়ায় জোড়ায়। Quotation marks দুই ধরনের। একক বা Single quotation Marks এবং Double quotation Marks).

Single quotation Marks (‘...’): Single quotation marks are used within a double one to indicate a quotation within a quotation (Single quotation Mark ব্যবহৃত হয় Double quotation–এর ভেতরে নির্দিষ্ট করে কোনো কিছুকে বোঝাতে). Tarin said that the teacher said, “We will discuss ‘Punctuation marks’ tomorrow.’’

Double quotation mark (“...”): A double quotation mark is used to quote someone directly (Double quotation কোনো ব্যক্তির বক্তব্যকে সরাসরি প্রকাশ করার জন্যও ব্যবহৃত হয়). For example—Mother said, “Don’t receive an unknown call.”

