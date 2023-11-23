ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৪) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হবে, তা দেখে নাও।
A. Choose and write the correct answer from the following:
10. Sabina and Shahana dislike . The underlined word is
a. a Reciprocal Pronoun
b. a Relative Pronoun
c. a Distributive Pronoun
d. a Reflexive Pronoun
11. He killed a snake a stick. The underlined word is—
a. an Adverb b. a Conjunction
c. a Preposition d. an Adjective
12. Which one of the following is singular?
a. Roofs b. Mice
c. Hands d. Monarch
13. Mr. Sakib is a
a. widowess b. widower
c. wifeless d. male widow.
14. He is a
a. bridess b. male bride
c. bridegroom d. groom.
15. The feminine gender of emperor is—
a. male emperor b. emproress
c. emperor d. empress.
16. Article is used based on
a. spelling b. meaning
c. pronunciation d. None
17. Which one is correct?
a. She is beauty
b. She is an beauty
c. She is a beauty
d. She is the beauty
18. Which one is correct?
a. Pious man is happy
b. The pious are happy
c.The pious is happy
d. A pious is happy
19. The English are ___ wise nation.
a. an b. the
c. no article d. a.
Answer: 10. a. Reciprocal Pronoun Answer: 11. c. Preposition
Answer: 12. d. Monarch
Answer: 13. b. widower
Answer: 14. c. bridegroom
Answer: 15. d. empress
Answer: 16. c. pronunciation
Answer: 17. c. She is a beauty
Answer: 18. b. The pious are happy.
Answer: 19. d. a
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী