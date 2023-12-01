অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (15-16)

Articles

15.

Bangladesh is a land of rivers. It got freedom in 1971 through (a) _____ Liberation War. It is located in (b) _____ South Asia. Dhaka is (c) _____ capital of Bangladesh. Dhaka is also known as (d) _____ city of mosques. Our main food is (e) _____ rice and fish. It is (f) _____ country of beauty. It is, in fact, (g) _____ large village. (h) _____ people of Bangladesh are very hospitable. There are many beautiful things here that attract (i) _____ travellers and tourists. The people of Bangladesh like to lead (j) _____ simple life.

Answer: a. the; b. x; c. the; d. the; e. x; f. a; g. a; h. The; i. the; j. a.