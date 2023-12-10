Articles (33-34) : Unit 3 | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম

Articles (33-34) : Unit 3 | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
33.
Once upon (a) ___ time, there lived (b) ___ idle king who didn’t like physical labor. As a result, he become very fat and could not move from one place to (c) ___ another. He called in (d) ___ European doctor. (e) ___ doctor was (f) ___ one-eyed man but very intelligent. He did not prescribe any medicine for (g) ___ king. he advised the king to buy a heavy club and move it in (h) ___ air till he got tired. Following (i) ___ advice of the doctor, he became thin from (j) ___ obese man. The king became very grateful to the doctor for his unique advice.
Answer: a. a; b. an; c. ×; d. a; e. the; f. a; g. the; h. the; i. the; j. an
34.
Newspaper plays (a) ___ important role in our society. It is (b) ___ most useful thing in our modem life. We cannot think of (c) ___ day without it. To read newspaper is (d) ___ good habit. (e) ___ more we read newspaper, (f) ___ more we can acquire knowledge. If we don’t read it, we shall be (g) ___ frogs in (h) ___ dark will. It is (i) ___ looking glass of (j) ___ modern world.
Answer: a. an; b. the; c. a; d. a; e. The; f. the; g. the; h. a; i. a; j. the.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী