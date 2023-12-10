Articles (33-34) : Unit 3 | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম

Articles

33.

Once upon (a) ___ time, there lived (b) ___ idle king who didn’t like physical labor. As a result, he become very fat and could not move from one place to (c) ___ another. He called in (d) ___ European doctor. (e) ___ doctor was (f) ___ one-eyed man but very intelligent. He did not prescribe any medicine for (g) ___ king. he advised the king to buy a heavy club and move it in (h) ___ air till he got tired. Following (i) ___ advice of the doctor, he became thin from (j) ___ obese man. The king became very grateful to the doctor for his unique advice.

Answer: a. a; b. an; c. ×; d. a; e. the; f. a; g. the; h. the; i. the; j. an