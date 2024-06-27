কিছু মজার উপমা শিখি - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Conversation-1
Navid: Who is he, Nora?
Nora: He is my uncle.
Navid: I love his glasses.
Nora: Yeah! It is a must (অনেক দরকারি) for him, as without glasses he is as helpless (অসহায়) as a baby.
Conversation-2
Nora: Navid, you look great in this new jacket.
Navid: Really! Glad to know. It’s also very comfortable (আরামদায়ক). It’s as soft as cotton.
Conversation-3
Navid: You look so happy.
Nora: Any good news?
Nora: Yes, I have been selected secretary (সম্পাদক) of the school cultural (সাংস্কৃতিক) club.
Navid: Wow, congratulations! How are you feeling?
Nora: I’m feeling like stars.
Conversation-4
Navid: Can you see the building, Nora?
Nora: How majestic (মহিমাম্বিত)! It looks like a fort (দুর্গ).
Note
You have already learned that Rhyming is one of the notable (উল্লেখযোগ্য) features (বৈশিষ্ট্য) of a poem. Here, we will learn how to identify the rhyming pattern of a poem. The rhyming pattern of a poem is called Rhyme Scheme. A rhyme scheme refers to the sounds that repeat at the end of a line or stanza. A rhyme scheme can change line by line, stanza by stanza, or continue throughout a poem. There are several rhyme schemes used in poetry. Some of the most popular rhyme schemes are given here.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা