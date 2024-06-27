কিছু মজার উপমা শিখি - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Conversation-1

Navid: Who is he, Nora?

Nora: He is my uncle.

Navid: I love his glasses.

Nora: Yeah! It is a must (অনেক দরকারি) for him, as without glasses he is as helpless (অসহায়) as a baby.

Conversation-2

Nora: Navid, you look great in this new jacket.

Navid: Really! Glad to know. It’s also very comfortable (আরামদায়ক). It’s as soft as cotton.

Conversation-3

Navid: You look so happy.

Nora: Any good news?

Nora: Yes, I have been selected secretary (সম্পাদক) of the school cultural (সাংস্কৃতিক) club.

Navid: Wow, congratulations! How are you feeling?

Nora: I’m feeling like stars.

Conversation-4

Navid: Can you see the building, Nora?

Nora: How majestic (মহিমাম্বিত)! It looks like a fort (দুর্গ).