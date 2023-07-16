সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - Different Situations

Appropriate adverbs

Read the following situations and write appropriate adverbs in the blanks. নিচের ঘটনাগুলো পড়ো এবং যথোপযুক্ত adverb ব্যবহার করে বাক্যগুলো সম্পূর্ণ করো:

A clean place is a safe place

Cleanliness is very important for all of us. We must keep ourselves and our surroundings clean. If we clean our surroundings, others will follow us and we will have a safe and healthy life.

So, let’s clean our surroundings...

Answer: So, let’s clean our surroundings regularly.

Stop, look and cross the road

In cities especially in big cities, it’s very risky to cross a road. While crossing the roads, don’t run. Never use a mobile phone when you are crossing a road. Only cross a road on the zebra crossing or through a flyover.

So, let’s cross a road…

Answer: So, let’s cross (পাড় হওয়া) a road safely (নিরাপদে) /attentively.

Save our best friends

Trees are useful for us in many ways. Also, trees are homes for several birds and animals. They provide shelter (আশ্রয়) to them. In other words, trees fulfil the role (ভূমিকা) of a best friend in every human being’s life.

So, let’s love trees…

Answer: So, let’s love trees dearly.

Technological challenges

Nowadays (আজকাল) we all use so many devices like smartphones and tablets, desktops, laptops, and different gaming devices. They help us in many ways but if you overuse these devices, it will create problems and risks for you. Overuse of technology (প্রযুক্তি) is very harmful (ক্ষতিকর) to health. Besides, it will keep you not only away from your friends and family but also your study.

So, let’s use devices………………

Answer: So, let’s use devices properly.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা