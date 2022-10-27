অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (1)

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 1

Bangladesh is (a) ____ world’s most densely populated country. Our development efforts are frustrated, because of (b) ____ great size of our population. (c) ____ Population explosion is (d) ____ constant threat to our environment and (e) ____ society. His population is growing at such (f) high rate that (g) ____ environment may soon fail to supply (h) ____ people with their minimum necessities. It is indeed (i) ____ alarming situation. Something should be done to change (j) ____ situation.

Answer: a. The, b. the, c. ×, d. A, e. ×, f. a, g. the, h. the, i. an, j. The

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা