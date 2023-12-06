ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৪) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Write the correct answers to the following.

XX. What is correct?

d. She is the beauty

c. She is a beauty

b. She is and beauty

a. She is beauty

IXX. Which one is correct?

c. pronunciation d. None

XVIII. Article is used based on—

XVII. He is a (bride)

XVI. The (dog) gave birth to two puppies.

XV. She is a great (poet).

XIV. The green (leaf) look beautiful.

XIII. He lost all his (tooth).

XII. There are three (M.A.) in our village.

2. Change the voices of the following.

e. Never tell a lie.

d. Raz knows that Tawfiq hates Nowreen.

c. She bought a car made in Japan.

b. Why did you beat her yesterday?

a. Who has broken the glass?

3. Change the speeches of the following.

a. Tawfiq said, ‘I drank tea last night.’

b. She said, ‘I was playing video games.’

c. Akib said to me, ‘Why were you crying yesterday?’

d. He said to me, ‘When will you buy the car?’

e. Nowreen says to me, ‘You are my best friend.’