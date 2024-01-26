ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি ২০২৪

Changing sentences

Set 2

a. Is there anybody who doesn’t want to succeed in life? (assertive)

b. Do you know them? (passive)

c. An industrious man will shine in life. (complex)

d. Hard work is needed for success. (Use active voice)

e. A life with an assignment is an actual life. (negative)

f. No one can receive any reward unless he works hard. (simple)

g. One can’t be successful without it. (interrogative)

h. A successful man is very happy. (exclamatory)

i. He can succeed in life. (interrogative)

j. A hard working man is healthier than an idle man. (positive)