এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (14)

Make tag questions of these statements.

14.

a. Hello, Mehenaj. You watched the programme on arsenic pollution in the ATN yesterday, ____?

b. Oh! Ratul. It has already become a serious problem in our country, ____?

c. Yes, it enters into our body when we take arsenic contaminated water, ____?

d. It can cause different diseases, ____?

e. You are right, Mehenaj. Everyone must be careful about taking water, ____?

Answer

a. Hello, Mehenaj. You watched the programme on arsenic pollution in the ATN yesterday, didn’t you?

b. Oh! Ratul. It has already become a serious problem in our country, hasn’t it?

c. Yes, it enters into our body when we take arsenic contaminated water, doesn’t it?

d. It can cause different diseases, can’t it?

e. You are right, Mehenaj. Everyone must be careful about taking water, mustn’t they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

