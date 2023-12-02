ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪
প্রিয় ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তিচ্ছুক শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০০ নম্বরের প্রশ্ন থাকবে। ২০২৪ সালের ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় সিলেবাস থেকে প্রশ্নের ধরন কেমন হতে পারে, তা দেখে নাও।
5. Transform the following sentence as directed. 1×5=5
a. My friend gave me a nice pen. ( Interrogative)
b. Only Allah can help us. ( Negative)
c. Panic seized me. (Interrogative)
d. You can’t help going there. ( Affirmative)
e. Doesn’t the earth move round the sun. (Assertive)
Answer
a. Didn’t my friend give me a nice pen?
b. None but Allah can help us.
c. Didn’t panic seize me?
d. You must go there.
e. The earth moves round the sun.
6. Change into Passive voice: 1×5=5
a. Safia will help Safa.
b. Ramisa is reading a book.
c. You saw the man.
d. I was helping your mother.
e. Did you read the book?
Answer
a. Safa will be helped by Safia.
b. A book is being read by Ramisa.
c. The man was seen by you.
d. Your mother was being helped by me.
e. Was the book read by you?
7. Use Wh-word to fill in the blanks. 1×5=5
a.____ do you love most in your family.
b. ____ are you?
c. ____ class do you read in?
d. ____ do you live in?
e. ____ did he go to hospital yesterday?
Answer: a. Whom b. Who/Where c. Which d. Where
e. How/Why
8. Make sentences with the following phrases and idioms: 1×5=5
A bed of roses, After all, At home in, Bag and Baggage, Cats and dogs
Answer
A bed of roses: Life is not a bed of roses
After all: He is an honest man after all.
At home in: He is at home in Mathematics.
Bag and Baggage: He left home bag and baggage.
Cats and dogs: It has been raining cats and dogs since morning.
9. Write a paragraph on ‘My first day at school’. 10
Or, Suppose you did not come to school for 3 days. Now, write an application to your Headmaster for granting the three days leave mentioned above.
Answer: Do it yourself.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী