ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬০) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

5. Transform the following sentence as directed. 1×5=5

e. The earth moves round the sun.

d. You must go there.

c. Didn’t panic seize me?

b. None but Allah can help us.

a. Didn’t my friend give me a nice pen?

e. Doesn’t the earth move round the sun. (Assertive)

d. You can’t help going there. ( Affirmative)

c. Panic seized me. (Interrogative)

b. Only Allah can help us. ( Negative)

a. My friend gave me a nice pen. ( Interrogative)

6. Change into Passive voice: 1×5=5

a. Safia will help Safa.

b. Ramisa is reading a book.

c. You saw the man.

d. I was helping your mother.

e. Did you read the book?

Answer

a. Safa will be helped by Safia.

b. A book is being read by Ramisa.

c. The man was seen by you.

d. Your mother was being helped by me.

e. Was the book read by you?