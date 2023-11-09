ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

10. Name the parts of speech of the underlined words.

e. This car is desirable to all.

d. Runa has sat between Ripa and Lima.

c. The servant rushed into downstairs.

a. Let me go now.

11. Transform the sentences.

a. Nobody has stolen your book. (Passive)

b. She wrote a letter. She destroyed it. (use after)

c. This is my pen. (use mine)

d. Your parents will come. (tag question)

e. I want to read. Please light the lamp. (Use so that)

Answers:

a. Your book has not been stolen.

b. She destroyed the letter after writing it.

c. This pen is mine.

d. Won’t they?

e. Please light the lamp so that I can read.