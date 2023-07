দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (5-6)

Tag Questions

5.

a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, ?

b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, ?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, ?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, ?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, ?

Answer

a. I am Nabil, a boy of class 10, aren’t I?

b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, don’t I?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, shan’t I?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, doesn’t it?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, don’t they?

6.

a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, ?

b. The present may be good, ?

c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, ?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, ?

e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, ?

Answer

a. Man is fond of turning back to the past, isn’t he?

b. The present may be good, mayn’t it?

c. But everybody hardly forgets the golden past, do they?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to him than the memories of childhood, is it?

e. The memories of childhood really haunt us, don’t they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকই