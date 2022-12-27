পড়াশোনা
ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (9)
মোট ৩০০ নম্বরের পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজিতে থাকবে ১০০ নম্বর। এর মধ্যে Grammar, paragraph, story,comprehension, argumentative essay—থাকবে
1. Join the following sentences with the word given in the brackets
a. This is the pen. I lost it yesterday (which)
b. I was there —. There was autumn then. (when)
c. I did the work. I was not satisfied. (but)
d. The boy who came yesterday. He is my brother. (who)
e. I will miss you. Anwar will miss you too. (both —and)
Answers
a. This is the pen which I lost yesterday.
b. I was there when it was autumn.
c. I did the work but was not satisfied.
d. The boy who came yesterday is my brother.
e. Both Anwar and I will miss you.
2. Change the voices of the following
a. Take care of your health
b. Don’t waste your time.
c. Do you know them?
d. I know the boy.
e. Did he write a letter?
Answers:
a. Let your health be taken care of.
b. Let not your time be wasted.
c. Are they known to you?
d. The boy is known to me.
e. Was a letter written by him?
3. Name the parts of speech of the underlined words
a. Let me go now.
b. Alas! I am undone.
c. The servant rushed into downstairs.
d. Runa has sat between Ripa and Lima.
e. This car is desirable to all.
Answers: a. Verb b. Interjection c. Noun d. Preposition e. Adjective
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী
Also Read
-
১০ মিনিট ১০ সেকেন্ডে উত্তরা থেকে আগারগাঁও
-
রংপুর সিটি নির্বাচন আজ, ভোট শুরু সাড়ে আটটায়
-
বানি আমিনের ‘কৃতিত্বে’ হেলমেট বাহিনীর ‘অর্জনও’ ঝুঁকিতে
-
ইনামুল হককে লাঞ্ছনার ঘটনায় অভিযোগ পেলে ব্যবস্থা নেবে পুলিশ
-
মেট্রোরেল প্রধানমন্ত্রীর দূরদর্শী চিন্তার ফসল