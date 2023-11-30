ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৫৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

4. Fill in the blanks with the right form of verbs. 0.5×10=5

a. The horse and carriage _____ (to be) at the gate.

b. Cattle _____ (to be) grazing in the field.

c. It _____ (to rain) for several days.

d. The baby _____ (to lie) on floor yesterday.

e. Tajkia _____ (to finish) her task just now.

f. Each girl _____ (to have) a car.

g. Sara _____ (to read) a book now.

h. It is time you _____ (to leave) the room.

i. Neither he nor his brother _____ (to be) absent today.

j. When we arrived at the Cineplex, the film already _____ (to start)

Answer-4: a. is b. are c. has been raining d. lay e. has finished f. has g. is reading h. left i. is j. had started