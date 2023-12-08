Read the story (পর্ব-২) - The Missing Tenth Man | ইংরেজি: ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Missing Tenth Man

He started counting each person and the count stopped at nine. Thinking that one man was missing all the men started screaming. They even started looking for the missing tenth man. That went on with each person counting men up to nine and missing the tenth man.

Seeing this, a cap seller told, ‘I can help you.’ He gave a cap to each man and asked them to wear it. The men were confused as to what was happening.