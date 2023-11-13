ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Meeting an Overseas Friend - Read the Conversation

Meeting an Overseas Friend

Rakib: I see that you are holding (ধরে আছ) a book on birds. Are you interested in wildlife (বন্য প্রাণী)?

Amar Ekushey Book Fair on a breezy spring afternoon, Rakib, a Bangladeshi boy aged 13, meets Scott, a British boy of the same age (একই বয়সী), in the book fair. Incidentally (ঘটনাক্রমে), both are at the same book stall and are checking out the books available in that stall.

Now read the following conversation in pairs/groups and complete it with the appropriate words/expressions. Practise the conversation in pairs. And later, act it out in front of the class.

Rakib: Yes indeed (সত্যিই). That’s why when I saw you with this book, I had to ask you whether you are also an animal lover? I am Rakib by the way.

Scott: ……, Rakib. My name is Scott.

Rakib: ……, Scott. What do you think about this book fair?

Scott: I read about this book fair earlier, but I did not know that there would be more than 400 stalls. There are so many books to check out and buy.

Rakib: …… The more stalls I visit, the more I want to buy.

Scott: I understand how you are feeling. I feel the same way. A copy of wildlife was the last book on my list. I will go home now. ……,Rakib.

Rakib: I still have a book to buy. After that, I will go home. ……, Scott.

Read the conversation again and, in pairs/groups,write the cultural differences in the communication you have found between Bangladesh and Canada.