ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

8.

a. my, i, leisure, spend, gardening

b. game, what, you, play, do, like, to

c. often, how, watch, do, TV, you

d. are, candles, it, lit, on, the

e. hare, the, slept, an, for, hour

Answer:

a. I spend my leisure gardening.

b. What game do you like to play?

c. How often do you watch TV?

d. The candles are lit on it.

e. The hare slept for an hour.

আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা