ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Heroes of Bengal
Read the sentences. And then, connect them using ‘and’, ‘but’, ‘or’.
এখন নিচের বাক্যগুলো পড়ো এবং and, but, or সঠিকভাবে ব্যবহার করে বাক্যগুলো অর্থবোধক করে তোলো।
a. I like cooking. I like eating.
b. I drank lemonade. I drank a glass of cold water.
c. He reached school on time. His friend was late.
d. I want to go to play. I’m sick.
e. Is it Thursday? Is it Friday today?
f. My mother wants me to be a teacher. My father wants me to be a football player.
g. One day his father went to the market. He bought a football for him.
h. Our Headteacher is honest. Our Headteacher is very friendly.
i. I’m hungry. I have nothing to eat.
Also Read: ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি
Answer
a. I like cooking and eating.
b. I drank lemonade and a glass of cold water.
c. He reached school on time but his friend was late.
d. I want to go to play but I’m sick.
e. Is it Thursday or Friday today?
f. My mother wants me to be a teacher but my father wants me to be a football player.
g. One day his father went to the market and he bought a football for him.
h. Our Headteacher is honest and is very friendly.
i. I’m hungry but I have nothing to eat.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read: ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি